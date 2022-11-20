Brooke Autrey is Riversprings Middle School’s November Teacher of the Month. Autrey grew up attending Wakulla County Schools and completed her practicum and internship at Crawfordville Elementary School before becoming a first-grade teacher at Shadeville Elementary School.
Since 2019, Autrey has been a sixth-grade teacher with the Riversprings Bears. Autrey said, “I am at the point in my career where my first few years of students are graduating high school and working in the community.” She went on to say, “It is such a joy to see my former students succeed and watch them pursue their goals. When students stop by at open house and school events to visit or write letters after being in my class, it means the world to me and helps me to know that I was a positive influence in their lives. I hope that all my students know how much I believe in them and how thankful I am to have been one of their teachers.”
Principal Joshua Sandgren said the following of Autrey, “Words cannot express the appreciation we have at RMS for Mrs. Autrey. Her attention to detail, work ethic, and love for her students does not go unnoticed. Thank you for all you do for the students and staff at RMS. Great job and go bears!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.