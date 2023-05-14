On Saturday, April 15, Riversprings Middle School’s Symphonic Band had the honor of participating at the second annual FAMU Wind Band Festival. The Festival showcased high school and middle school talent from Florida and Georgia.
RMS was invited to FAMU’s Festival based on their superior showing at the District 3 Music Performance Assessment (MPA) in March. The band performed on stage at Lee Hall Auditorium in front of judges from FAMU as well as judges from other places such as Michigan State University.
After their performance the students had a clinic with Dr. Rebecca Phillips, director of bands at Colorado State University.
The Symphonic Band performed “Newcastle March” and “Two Scottish Dances,” by Johnnie Vinson, “Suo Gan” by Larry Clark and finally “Rampage” by Todd Stalter. This year’s band is composed of 27 seventh and eighth graders, under the direction of second-year director Matthew Spindler.
Mr. Spindler was a recent FAMU music alumnus and was excited to show off his students to his previous professors.
When talking about his students, Mr. Spindler stated, “The RMS Band Students have worked so hard this year with receiving straight superiors rating from the Florida Bandmaster Associations District Music Performance Assessment. That is the highest possible rating. We have also had 10 students represent RMS at the All-District Band, an audition-based ensemble. Along with 46 students participating in Solo and Ensemble. As the Band Director at Riversprings Middle, I am so proud of the band students. I am excited to see what we can accomplish next year.”
The Symphonic band, as well as the Jazz, Concert and Beginning bands, finished off their performance season with an End of the Year concert and BBQ Dinner on May 2.
The future certainly looks bright for the Riversprings Middle music program.
