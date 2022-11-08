Penelope Watters will represent Riversink Elementary as a participant in the All-State Elementary Chorus. To join this chorus, one must complete a challenging four-part audition and score in the top percentile based off a specific rubric of vocal skills.
A handful of students at Riversink Elementary have prepared tirelessly for this audition with their music teacher, Imani George. Out of the thousands of students who auditioned, Penelope was selected as one of the top 200 fourth- and fifth-grade voices in the state of Florida.
She is the first elementary student in Wakulla County to be selected into this prestigious chorus by state-approved music adjudicators. In January, she and her music teacher will be traveling to the 2023 Florida Music Educators Association (FMEA) Professional Development Conference in Tampa.
At this conference, Penelope will be rehearsing with esteemed clinician, Sophia Papoulis, who is the Associate Conductor of the Young People’s Chorus of New York City and the principal conductor of YPC’s Prelude division. She has experience with rehearsing and recording youth choirs for radio shows, television, and international tours. Papoulis is a widely sought-after guest conductor and choral clinician who recently shared her skills with musicians in Spain and the United Kingdom.
Under the direction of Sophia Papoulis, Penelope Watters will perform Jan. 13, in the All-State Elementary Chorus at the Tampa Convention Center. Congratulations to Penelope Watters for representing Riversink Elementary and Wakulla County at this distinguished event.
