The resentencing of two death row inmates, Guerry Hertz and Jason Looney, for a notorious murder in Wakulla County, Florida, was abruptly halted during jury selection. They were convicted in 2000 for the 1997 murders of Melanie King and Keith Spears. Their resentencing was triggered by a 2020 state supreme court ruling, granting defendants sentenced to death without a unanimous jury recommendation the right to be resentenced. Hertz and Looney sought an emergency stay, arguing that proceeding would cause “irreparable harm.” The new death penalty standard in Florida requires an 8 to 4 majority for recommending the death penalty, unlike the previous unanimous requirement. The Florida Supreme Court will review the case, with potentially wide-ranging implications for other death row cases. The inmates will return to death row while awaiting a decision on the application of the new law.
Resentencing halted for death row inmates in Wakulla County murder case
- By KATHERINE LILLY Editor
