Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Hot. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.