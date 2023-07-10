When I first took on the role of Editor and General Manager of The Wakulla News, I received valuable advice from my predecessor, Cheri Harris. She emphasized that my responsibility was to cover and report the news, ensuring that our readers remained unaware of my personal opinions. Cheri stressed the importance of avoiding bias as much as possible, a principle I immediately internalized and vowed to uphold in my reporting on the events and occurrences within our community.
In recent years, media outlets across society have displayed overt bias and attempted to shape public opinion. It is a trend that concerns me deeply, as it undermines the fundamental purpose of journalism – to convey accurate information. With this in mind, my goal at The Wakulla News is to reflect the happenings in our community with precision and transparency. I strive to provide our readers with the facts, to inform them about what is happening, what has happened, and what will happen. To achieve this, I aim to offer the community a clear timeline with specific dates and accurate locations, ensuring that they are well-informed about the events taking place around them. I aim to provide the facts when it comes to reporting. When receiving press releases, I attempt to remove bias by editing without losing or changing the point of the press release.
I had the opportunity to take an Ethics class in college. Throughout the semester, we delved into discussions on what it means to be a good person. The insights gained from that class continue to shape my daily life and my approach as Editor and General Manager. I firmly believe in the principles of fair and accurate journalism. I understand the significance of reaching out directly to primary sources when questions arise, and I recognize the importance of educating myself on various topics relevant to my hometown.
Editors are not the only professionals entrusted with the task of refraining from expressing personal viewpoints that may hinder their responsibilities. As a local newspaper, The Wakulla News is committed to providing Wakulla County with genuine information, real stories from real people, and authentic experiences from our community. By adhering to the principles of unbiased reporting, we strive to foster an informed and engaged readership, allowing them to form their own opinions based on the facts presented.
Transparency and accuracy are the cornerstones of our journalistic integrity. We are committed to keeping the public well-informed and encouraging critical thinking. Our readers deserve nothing less than honest and unbiased reporting, and it is a commitment I will continue to honor in my role as Editor and General Manager of The Wakulla News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.