The St. George Lighthouse Association is thrilled to announce that we will be hosting renowned author, Terri Webster, on Friday, Sept. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Lighthouse Gift Shop for a book signing of her new novel, Seaside Rescue. Seaside Rescue is her third novel in a series of books that take place on the Forgotten Coast. Previously published in this series was Journey to the Forgotten Coast and Island of Refuge.

Webster is an author at Deep Well Press, LLC and a blogger who writes inspirational women’s fiction. She has contributed to multiple publications, including Chicken Soup for the Soul, Pens in the Piedmont, and Newton Community Magazine, a local publication in metro Atlanta.

For more information, please contact our gift shop at (850) 927-7745 or email us at info@stgeorgelight.org.

Katherine Lilly can be reached at klilly@thewakullanews.com.

