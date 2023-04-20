Thomas Allen Davis Jr., age 90, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully at his son’s home on April 15, 2023. He was born to Thomas Allen Davis Sr. and Verlie D. Davis on October 24, 1932, and was the second of five children; Nancy Virginia Dennard, Betty Swicord, Mary Ida Turner, Fred Earlson Davis. He is preceded by his brother, Fred Davis; sisters, Nancy Virginia Dennard and Betty Swicord; and his wife, Eunice.
Thomas grew up in the small town of Sopchoppy on the banks of the Sopchoppy River. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid outdoorsman. Thomas married Miss Eunice Louise Crum on September 29, 1951, in First Baptist Church, Sopchoppy FL, and was married 68 years until her passing on January 16, 2020. He leaves behind a loving daughter, Kathy L. Ramsey (Bob) and son Thomas Davis III, grandchildren Davis L. Ramsey (Esmira) and Olivia Ramsey Cunningham (Matt) and great grandchildren Lionel and Lukas Ramsey and a sister Mary Ida Turner.
He attended Sopchoppy High School where he excelled in sports and was a pitcher in baseball and the quarterback for the football team. He graduated from Sopchoppy High School and went to work for a local dairy before joining the Tallahassee Fire Department in 1952. He spent a total of 38 years with the Tallahassee Fire Department and rose to the rank of District Fire Chief before retiring in 1990. While serving with the fire department he joined the US Army Reserves and became a paratrooper. He was Honorably discharged on October 31, 1961. He also had a small business providing custom sheet metal products and installing gutters, air conditioning duct work, dryer and kitchen hood vents, chimney caps and other various items to home builders throughout Tallahassee.
Thomas was a long-time member of Seminole Baptist Church and a dedicated member serving in many different capacities and positions, including serving as a deacon and was the chairman of the Accounting and Building Committees. His faith in God was very important in his life and the church was very important and central to his life. He was known as a most generous and kind person. He was instrumental in the building of the new church building and fellowship hall.
Thomas was an avid hunter and enjoyed hunting white tail deer in the Apalachicola National Forest. He also enjoyed fishing for many different types of fish from mullet to grouper to bass, brim and catfish. He enjoyed playing golf with his friends and co-workers on the many different golf courses located in and around Tallahassee.
The family would like to thank Jackie Morrison, his primary caregiver, and employees of Hopewell In-Home Senior Care who provided healthcare professionals who gave excellent care to Thomas in his final months.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 22, 2023, with the funeral service following at 2:00 PM at Seminole Baptist Church, 3330 Mission Rd. Tallahassee FL 32303. Interment will be at 4:00 PM at West Sopchoppy Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Seminole Baptist Church. Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Davis family with their arrangements.
