If you’ve visited the Woodville Branch Library in the past year or so and noticed the flowers and decorations standing outside the front gate, you might have questions.
The short answer is that they are there to commemorate the life of Jina Kristen Baumgardner. The 28-year-old was in a single-car accident at the site in the early afternoon of Jan. 25, 2022. The arrangement was placed by Jina’s sister, Jana.
After a year of avoiding that portion of Old Woodville Road, survivors of the crash – Jina’s daughter Tara, 13, and son Brayden, 9 – recently paid a visit to the memorial with their father Kevin Cook, to mark the 1-year anniversary of the crash and losing Jina.
“I just miss her all the way around,” Cook, her fiancé, said. “She was great in general.”
Jina succumbed to injuries from the crash after spending about seven days in critical condition at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. She and passengers at the time – her son and daughter – were transported there after Florida Highway Patrol responded to the emergency.
Miraculously, the children survived.
Brayden, who is recovering with plates in his forearm, says he misses the cheetah prints his mother loved so much. The family says Jina also loved shopping. And one of the two puppies they had just gotten for Christmas – a blue-nose pit bull, still hopes for her return.
Like Jina, Tara says she likes to shop also.
“I’m glad someone remembers her like this,” the teenager said. “I miss [Jina’s] personality and long talks with her.”
With surgeries still ahead, the trio has managed to find a silver lining in spite expense after expense and other challenges. Jina was an organ donor, and they plan to send a letter to her heart recipient. Communication and bonding with the organ recipients brings them some peace.
Funeral services were provided by T.J. Beggs, Jr. and Sons Inc. For visitors to the funeral home’s website, Jina Baumgardner’s obituary remains posted with commemoration options. Light a candle, post a photo or video, send a sympathy card or virtual gift to an online tribute wall in remembrance of Jina’s life.
Cook says if anyone would like to assist him with expenses, they may contribute directly to the funeral home, which has been gracious toward his family. He is also thankful to his former employer at the time, Lawson & Lawson, to the Woodville Volunteer Department, which was among the first to respond to the
scene, and to Life of Christ Church Pastor Bobby Steele who provided Tara with a wheelchair after her hospital discharge. The list goes on.
“I give thanks they were in my life at the time,” Cook said.
The 28-year-old was laid to rest Feb. 12, 2022, at Carlton Cemetery in her hometown of Perry, Florida.
