Current conditions
The red tide organism, Karenia brevis was detected in 37 samples from and offshore of Southwest Florida over the past week. Bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells/liter) were present in 10 samples: one in Sarasota County, eight in Lee County, and one offshore of Collier County. Additional details are provided below.
In Southwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was observed at very low concentrations in Pinellas County, background to low concentrations in Manatee County, background to medium concentrations in Sarasota County, very low to medium concentrations in Lee County, and low and medium concentrations offshore of Collier County.
In Northwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was not observed.
Along the Florida East Coast over the past week, K. brevis was not observed.
Reports of fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were received in Southwest Florida from Sarasota and Lee counties over the past week. For more details, please visit: https://myfwc.com/research/saltwater/health/fish-kills-hotline/ and https://visitbeaches.org/.
Respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide was reported via the Beach Conditions Reporting System over the past week in Southwest Florida in Manatee, Sarasota, and Lee counties. Reports of respiratory irritation from these counties were also received through the Fish Kill Hotline. For recent and current information at individual beaches, please visit https://visitbeaches.org/ and for forecasts that use FWC and partner data, please visit https://habforecast.gcoos.org/.
Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict net southwestern movement of surface waters and eastern/southeastern transport of subsurface waters in most areas over the next 3.5 days.
The next status report will be issued Wednesday, Feb. 8. Please check our daily sampling map, which can be accessed via the online status report on our Red Tide Current Status page. For information on algal blooms and water quality, please visit Protecting Florida Together.
