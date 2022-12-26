The red tide organism, Karenia brevis was detected in 51 samples collected from and offshore of Southwest Florida over the past week.
Bloom concentrations (100,000 cells/liter) were present in 20 samples: 16 in and offshore of Pinellas County and four in Manatee County.
In Southwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was observed at background to high concentrations in and offshore of Pinellas County, very low to medium concentrations in Manatee County, background to low concentrations in Sarasota County, and background concentrations in Lee County.
In Northwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was not observed.
Along the Florida East Coast over the past week, K. brevis was not observed.
Reports of fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were received in Southwest Florida from Pinellas, Sarasota, and Collier counties over the past week. For more details, visit: https://myfwc.com/research/saltwater/health/fish-kills-hotline/.
Respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide was reported via the Beach Conditions Reporting System over the past week in Southwest Florida in Pinellas and Sarasota counties. Reports of respiratory irritation from these counties were also received through the Fish Kill Hotline. For recent and current information at individual beaches, visit https://visitbeaches.org/ and for forecasts that use FWC and partner data, visit https://habforecast.gcoos.org/.
Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict net southern movement of surface waters and southern/southeastern transport of subsurface waters in most areas over the next 3.5 days.
