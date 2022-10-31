The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected along the Florida Gulf Coast. Over the past week, K. brevis was observed in 57 samples. Bloom concentrations (greater than 100,000 cells/liter) were present in 18 samples: four in Sarasota County, nine offshore of Charlotte County, and five offshore of Lee County.
In Southwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was observed at background to high concentrations in and offshore of Sarasota County, background to high concentrations in and offshore of Charlotte County, background to high concentrations in and offshore of Lee County, and background to low concentrations offshore of Collier County.
In Northwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was observed at background concentrations in Bay County.
Along the Florida East Coast over the past week, K. brevis was not observed.
No reports of fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were received over the past week. For more details, please visit: https://myfwc.com/research/saltwater/health/fish-kills-hotline/.
Respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide was reported over the past week in Sarasota County. For recent and current information at individual beaches, please visit https://visitbeaches.org/ and for forecasts that use FWC and partner data, please visit https://hab forecast.gcoos.org/.
The next complete status report will be issued on Friday, Nov. 4.
For more information, visit https://myfwc.com/ research/redtide/
