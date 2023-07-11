Taylor Pierini

Congratulations to Taylor Pierini on her outstanding accomplishments!

Taylor Nicole Pierini of Crawfordville (daughter of Billy and Christa Pierini) is a 2023 Wakulla Christian School graduate. She attended WCS since the first grade and has achieved admirable accomplishments.

WCS student-athlete

Graduated with a 4.44 GPA (Summa Cum Laude)

2023 Wakulla Christian School Salutatorian

4-year Honor Student

Member and Officer in WCS’s National Honor Society

Dual-enrolled her junior and senior year, graduated with 27 college credits from the Baptist College of Florida

Taylor received the following college scholarships:

Tallahassee Community College’s Ambassador Scholarship

Wakulla Christian School’s Salutatorian Scholarship

National Honor Society’s (Wakulla Christian School’s Chapter) Scholarship

Delta Kappa Omega Scholarship

The Florida Pearl’s Scholarship

The Wakulla Republican Party’s Freedom Scholarship

Talquin Electric Cooperative scholarship nominee her Junior year (2022)

Taylor plans to finish her AA Degree at Tallahassee Community College and then transfer to Florida State University to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. She aspires to attend FSU’s College of Art to receive her Master’s Degree in Art Therapy.

Katherine Lilly can be reached at klilly@thewakullanews.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.