Taylor Nicole Pierini of Crawfordville (daughter of Billy and Christa Pierini) is a 2023 Wakulla Christian School graduate. She attended WCS since the first grade and has achieved admirable accomplishments.
WCS student-athlete
Graduated with a 4.44 GPA (Summa Cum Laude)
2023 Wakulla Christian School Salutatorian
4-year Honor Student
Member and Officer in WCS’s National Honor Society
Dual-enrolled her junior and senior year, graduated with 27 college credits from the Baptist College of Florida
Taylor received the following college scholarships:
Tallahassee Community College’s Ambassador Scholarship
Wakulla Christian School’s Salutatorian Scholarship
National Honor Society’s (Wakulla Christian School’s Chapter) Scholarship
Delta Kappa Omega Scholarship
The Florida Pearl’s Scholarship
The Wakulla Republican Party’s Freedom Scholarship
Talquin Electric Cooperative scholarship nominee her Junior year (2022)
Taylor plans to finish her AA Degree at Tallahassee Community College and then transfer to Florida State University to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. She aspires to attend FSU’s College of Art to receive her Master’s Degree in Art Therapy.
