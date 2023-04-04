Raymond Webster, 89, of Crawfordville, FL passed on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Mt. Trial P.B. Church, Sopchoppy, with burial in Mt. Trial Memorial Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950).
A multi-talented man, he performed metal salvaging, fencing, land clearing and contracted pine seedling planting. Mr. Webster was well-known and respected throughout Wakulla County.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Lee Gavin Webster. Survivors include his daughter, Lessie Farmer; his sons: Glen (Catherine) Webster, Willie “Peter” (Lillie) Bradham; stepson, Frederick Ferrell; sister, Elizabeth Timmons; brothers: Daniel (Daisy Mae) Webster and Timothy (Dora) Webster; and countless other relatives and friends.
