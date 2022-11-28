It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Rachel Collins on her 75th Birthday, November 14th.
Our beautiful Mom, sister, wife, and grandmother went home to be with Jesus. We were blessed to recently celebrate 54 years with the love of her life, Troy Collins.
She spent many years working at the Wakulla County Tax Collectors Office and enjoyed helping all that she served. She cared so much for her family and friends, the family that we chose, but her heart was her grandchildren. Always thinking of others, we did not realize until we were much older that feeding 20 extra people on the weekend was because we were blessed to be able to do so. She loved gardening and butterflies, and we will always think of her happiness shared with others as the first blooms of each season. Most importantly she was the matriarch of our family, welcoming many extended families to stay for weeks, summers, or years with open arms. She will be truly missed by all of those whose hearts she touched.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Barn, 27045 N.W. S.R.73, Altha, Florida on Saturday, December 10th from 12 pm-3 pm. Please consider bringing an unwrapped gift to leave under the tree for Operation Santa as we carry on the spirit of our Angel on Earth.
Christmas is her favorite Holiday, so the family asks that in lieu of flowers please donate in her honor to: Big Bend Hospice 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, Florida 32308 Operation Santa, PO Box 895 Crawfordville, Florida 32326
The family is being assisted by Jackie Fulford and James Sircy of Young Fulford Funeral Home and Crematory, Tallahassee, Florida. (850.610.4444/YoungFulford.com)
