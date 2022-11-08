Fred Nichols II will be joining the Wakulla County Commission to represent District 2, and incumbent District 4 Commissioner Quincee Messersmith will serve another term.
“I am so excited to represent the citizens of Wakulla,” Messersmith said. “Kindness always wins.”
Challenger Samuel McGrew said, “I just want to thank everyone who came out and supported me. I was excited. I enjoyed every bit of it. I got a chance to meet a lot of amazing people, and I’m thankful.”
Nichols won over challenger John Quinton, Democrat.
Nichols had this to say on Election Night: “I am overwhelmed by the support that I have received! I would like to thank my family, friends and community. I look forward to serving the citizens of Wakulla.”
Quinton conceded at 7:37 p.m., with 11 of 12 precincts showing that at that time he had 32.87 percent of the vote (4,834 votes) and Nichols had 67.13 percent (9,874 votes): “I am thankful for the opportunity to have run in this election. The best part was all the new and wonderful people I met along the way. Thank you for sharing your concerns about rapid growth and about threats to our water quality and unique way of life. Congratulations to Fred Nichols. I wish him the best as our commissioner.”
After all 12 precincts reported to the Wakulla Supervisor of Elections Office, Messersmith, a Republican, had 58.73 percent of the votes (8,722); 41.02 percent (6,091) went to McGrew, a Democrat; and 37 went to write-in candidate Patricia Dyszer, no party affiliation.
The race for Wakulla County Judge was close, with Brian Miller claiming 53.97 percent (7,258 votes) and Eddie Evans earning 46.03 percent (6,190 votes).
In another close race, the School Board District 1 seat went to Eddie Hand, with 52.92 percent (7,074 votes), and 47.08 percent (6,294) going to Dod Walker.
For the St. Marks City Commission race, which is nonpartisan, Ryder Rudd took Seat 5 (124 votes) from incumbent Murray “Ray” Stokes, who had 60 votes.
Paula Bell, with 116 votes, won St. Marks Seat 4 over Joe Crousore’s 63 votes.
For Seat 1 in St. Marks, the race was tight, with Dan Albers claiming 92 votes over incumbent Richard Chichetti’s 90.
In the Sopchoppy City Commissioner race, the top two candidates who earned the most votes were incumbents Fred McClendon at 120, and Lara Edwards, with 108. Challenger Corey “DJ Butch” Benedict claimed 97 votes, and Thomas E. Porter had 28 votes.
Voters decided against allowing the county to enact an ordinance to grant property tax exemptions for new businesses and expansion of existing businesses.
Voters were in favor of the Wakulla County School Board authorizing a one-half cent surtax (sales tax) to fund school facilities and safety, security, and technology improvement.
According to information from the Wakulla Supervisor of Elections Office, voter turnout was 63.94 percent of the 23,620 registered voters, with 15,102 ballots counted. This includes election day votes, early votes, and votes by mail completely reported.
All results reported election night are preliminary results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.