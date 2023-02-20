“The question is not, ‘Can they reason?’ nor, ‘Can they talk?’ but ‘Can they suffer?’” – Jeremy Bentham
Animals have the same basic needs as humans. They need shelter, food, and water as their basic necessities of life. When these basic needs are not, met the animals suffer. A big part of Animal Control is educating the community about the basic needs of these animals as well as ensuring these laws regarding these basic needs are enforced.
Wakulla County statutes regarding shelter states that “Provision of access to a three-dimensional structure having a roof, walls, and a floor, which is dry, sanitary, clean, weather proof and made of durable material. The structure must be sufficient in size to allow each sheltered animal to stand up, turn around, lie down and stretch comfortably, designed to protect the animal from adverse effects of the weather and provides access to shade from direct sunlight and regress from exposure to inclement weather conditions, free of standing water and accumulated wastewater and debris. Structures with a wire, grid, or slat floors which permit the animal’s feet to pass through the openings, sag under the animal’s weight or otherwise do not protect the animal’s feet or toes from injury are prohibited except for birds where perches are provided.
If tethering a dog the statute states a rope, leash, pulley run or other means of constraint which must be attached to the animal by a properly applied collar, halter, or harness and configured to protect the animal from injury and prevent entanglement with other objects and/or animals.
Animals have the right to humane care. According to Wakulla County statute, no owner shall fail to provide his or her animal with sufficient and wholesome food and water. The owner is responsible for providing water, shelter and protection from the weather at all times.
Citations will be written for failure to provide humane care. The first violation is $250, and the second violation is a mandatory court appearance. The goal of Animal Control is not to issue citations for violations. Our goal is to educate and encourage the humane treatment of animals as well as to protect the animals in our jurisdiction from harm and neglect.
Animals have the right to not be abandoned. Wakulla County statute states it is a violation for a person to abandon or dispose of an animal on the property of another person, or to abandon an animal in a former residence when relocating to a new residence. A citation will be written to a person who does so. The citation for the first violation comes with a $100 fine, and the second violation is $250.
There are consequences to every action in life. Animals deserve to be protected just like humans are. It is up to members of the community to protect these animals from unjust and cruel treatment. If you see something, call Animal Control at 850-926-0902, or after hours emergencies call 850-445-6480.
