The poke salad was decades ago a dining choice of last resort for those who were economically challenged, but had the capability to properly prepare it.
The basis of this dish was common pokeweed (Phytolacca americana), a native of North American perennial weed frequently found in pastures as well as fence-rows, row crop fields, and wooded areas.
The reason this plant is only on the menu of the financially distress is all parts of the plant contain saponins, oxalates, and the alkaloid toxin phytolacine. The roots and seeds of this species contain the highest concentrations of these compounds.
As spring heads toward summer, this plant has emerging from its winter dormancy. The recent warm weather has accelerated the regrowth in Wakulla County.
Once common pokeweed becomes established, it regrows each year from a large, fleshy taproot. The crown of the root is where the plant is regenerated and can be as large as five and a half inches in diameter at the soil surface within two growing seasons.
Pokeweed usually has a red trunk like stem, which becomes hollow as the plant matures later in the year. Leaves become quite large as the plant grows to its full potential and are the basis for the poke salad.
The process for rendering the leave edible by humans, or other mammals, involves a series of boiling and washing with a second boiling. Short of eminent starvation, “polk salad” it is not a good or safe meal choice.
When in bloom the individual flowers appear green to white and are typically missing petals. Fruits are green when immature and turn a deep purple to black at maturity which is the basis for one alternate name for this species, inkberry.
Each fruit contains about nine small, hard-shelled seeds. Pokeweed can produce a few thousand seeds to over 48,000 seeds per plant annually.
These seed may remain viable in the soil for over four decades (40 years) under the right conditions. When exposed to hospitable environmental conditions the seed sprout and the process is repeated.
While not a suitable selection for people, pets or livestock, birds eat the fruits without much evidence of harm and are usually the means for seed dispersal. Roosting sites along fence rows and under utility lines frequently show signs of seed deposits.
In addition to feeding cardinals, mocking birds, cedar waxwings and other birds, the pokeweed is a host to a variety of insects.
Some are beneficial and others are not.
A number of caterpillars utilize this weed to sustain their larval stage of development. Unfortunately, some other less desirable insects use the local weed.
Pokeweed can act as reservoirs of various viruses transmitted by insects and are destructive to vegetable and ornamental plants. Whiteflies and aphids are the main culprits, but other insect species can contribute the disease issue.
Unless the economy gets far worse, it is best to leave the pokeweed and poke salad to the bugs and birds.
