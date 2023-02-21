Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce members and other well-wishers attended the retirement send-off for Petra Shuff at a recognition dinner Feb. 7 at Sherlock Springs in Crawfordville. The theme was “Petra’s Passport to Adventure.”
The Chamber’s former office administrator served the local business organization for about 16 years.
Learn more about the chamber on its website: wakullacountychamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.