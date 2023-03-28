Those who flocked to the 2023 Panacea Beer and Oyster Festival on Saturday, March 25, at Woolley Park found just that – and more.
This Panacea Waterfronts Florida Partnership event showcases local and national craft beers and local farm raised oysters.
In addition to beer and oysters for sale, a number of other vendors were on hand, and JC and the Backscratchers provided live entertainment. If you missed the band at the festival, you can catch them Saturday, April 2, at the Bradfordville Blues Club in Tallahassee.
