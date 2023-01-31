Pen to Paper Writers Series

CARRABELLE — After a full house for the first session, the Carrabelle Branch of the Franklin County Public Libraries continues its exciting writers’ series entitled, “Pen to Paper” with two fascinating programs in February.
The first February program will start at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, and will feature Sidsel “Sid” McOmie and Michael Llado-Davila.
Then at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, the library will feature Pat Duggan and Robin Hilton.
The Carrabelle Branch Library is at 311 St. James Ave., Carrabelle.
The authors at these two sessions will discuss and share the works they have written and those they are working on now, followed by a question-and-answer session. This friendly and informal event will be a wonderful chance to meet and greet these local authors personally. It is open to anyone interested in learning more about these writers or writing in general or those who just love reading. Refreshments from Sid McOmie’s cookbook will be served.
McOmie is an author of several cookbooks including “Nibbles and Bites” and has just written a suspense thriller set in the local area.
Michael Llado-Davila considers himself a traveler, writer, social critic, and human rights advocate and is a writer of travel memoirs.
Pat Duggan has written several books including a mystery fiction book set in Apalachicola called “Murder at Eagles Nest.”
Robin Hilton is the author of “Edge of the High: Quarter Century of Sailing Around the World,” a non-fiction book about her and her husband’s sailing adventures as well as writing several futurist mysteries.
Upcoming Pen to Paper events:
2 p.m. Monday, March 6: D.J. Mays, Tiffany Jo Howell and Ginnah Howard, discussing Sci-Fi, Young Adult Fiction & Biographical/ Historical Fiction
2 p.m. Wednesday, March 29: Sue Cronkite and Sydney Watson, on Fiction
2 p.m. Monday, April 3: Historian and Author Dale Cox showcasing his incredible books about of local historical non-fiction. This will be his last public speaking appearance. (Reservations are encouraged for this generally popular program as seating is limited.)
2 p.m. Monday, April 17: Anthony Lee Watkins and Dawn Radford, with Poetry and Fiction/ Poetry
2 p.m. Monday, May 8: Carol Hair Moore and Lois Swoboda, discussing the creation and publication of successful books for children
There is no charge for these programs and the public is welcome. Refreshments will be served. This series is sponsored by the Friends of the Franklin County Public Libraries.
For information on these events, contact Carole Cooper at carolecooper@mediacombb.net or the Carrabelle Branch Library at 850-697-2366.
