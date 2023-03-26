Pecan trees offer reliable signs of spring

Folk wisdom in the age of technology is a curious conundrum. These perceptions were once the guiding truth in a time before instant information delivered by way of a search engine found on a telephone.
Local populations were guided by the collective knowledge instituted by generations past. Driven by the flow of nature, the events seemed to be as certain as the phases of the moon and the change of seasons.
The long-observed insights of the ages usually offered generalities, sometimes accurate and other times completely ridiculous.
Most, however, had at least a grain of truth. Even today some of these timeless truths are still valid.
One foregone conclusion in the time before the information age is that the chance of frost was past when pecan trees budded out. It was as if these trees had a unique intuition about the weather cycle.
Today it is known that these deciduous hardwoods are one of the last to emerge after winter’s reprieve. The lengthening days and warmer temperatures stimulate budding, regrowth and flowering.
In the Carya genus with hickories, this arboreal species is technically not native to Florida. Even so, several species of hickory are.
In pre-Columbian America, wild pecans were located as far east as central Alabama, but mostly west of the Mississippi River. As is the case today, they were valued for their nut crop and were commonly used as a regional trade commodity.
The stable shelf life of this nut contributed to its use and popularity. In the days before packaging, refrigeration and preservatives, the easily transportable and nutritious nuts with a high fat content were a solution to eating when away from home.
They tasted good, too.
The Spanish conquistadors were introduced to pecans in the early 16th century during their travels in the New World. As with indigenous people, the Europeans quickly developed a taste for these tree nuts.
Along with gold and silver, the Spanish soon took the nuts to the far reaches of their empire. Pecans were soon cultivated in Europe, Asia and Africa.
Pecan farming has been a relatively recent activity. In the late 1800s, work began on developing cultivars for specific regions.
In many locations, pecans are “double cropped” as a means of maximizing farm revenue.
When the trees are not dropping mature nuts, cattle are grazed on forage in the orchard. The pecan trees must be of sufficient size so the livestock will not trample them.
As with most trees, pecans have specific requirement which can be challenging, but not impossible, in Wakulla County.
The first requirement is a correct soil pH, somewhere between 5.0 and 6.5. This can be confirmed with a soil test.
It is worth noting that coastal areas almost always have a pH above 7. Additionally, pecan trees have no tolerance for salty breezes.
Nut production is better when trees are fertilized correctly, and there are products available specifically for pecans. These fertilizers have a zinc content, this micro-nutrient being critically important for a healthy tree.
Lastly, these are trees which grow very large, and ample room is required. Only one would fit on the average suburban home lot.
Still, as past generations have experienced, it is good to have a tasty nut-producing tree that can predict when it is safe to plant tender ornamentals and vegetables.
To learn more about this useful tree in Wakulla County, contact your UF/IFAS Wakulla Extension Office at 850-926-3931, or http://wakulla.ifas.ufl.edu/.
