Last year proved to be a strong one for the Palaver Tree Theater. With four theatrical performances, two music festivals, and movie screenings, along with numerous community forums and discussions, we are finally bringing a sense of artistic cultural worth to Wakulla and surrounding areas. This work is not simply focused on entertainment, but on developing values and traditions that are expansive instead of limiting, and accepting instead of dismissive or divisive in nature.
A few things of note that took place last year at Palaver Tree include the Jim York Holiday Trains display, our Seat at the Table gatherings that led to the Emancipation Days events, and the addition of the Healthy Dreamers of Wakulla group.
Jim York Holiday Trains
For approximately the past four years, Palaver Tree has displayed the Jim York Holiday Trains in partnership with Cypress Electrical Systems. Keith Posey, co-owner of Cypress Electrical, was a close friend to Mr. York, who was a former Chief of Police with the Orlando Police Department; former Commissioner with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and former Deputy Attorney General for the Florida Attorney General. He retired as Deputy Chief Administrative Law Judge at the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings.
Palaver Tree was honored to have the trains that Mr. York and his sister, Carlynn York Calhoun (predeceased), had collected over the years. This past holiday was to be our final York train display. Little did we know that on the same day as we were breaking the trains down (Tuesday, Dec. 27), Mr. York was making his final transition. One of his family members has asked that we keep the trains going next year to honor Jim and Carlynn’s memory. We told them we would.
Seat at the Table
Almost two years ago, Kenny and Robert Manning approached us with an idea for a series of community talk sessions: A Seat at the Table. This endeavor was meant to open up a space where people of color could discuss freely issues pertaining to their existence in the county. The flip side of this is that some in the community felt they were either not invited, or not welcome. This was never the case, as those who finally came to the meetings can attest, including a county commissioner, a few running for public office, pastors, and others in the community at large. As people, we often conjure thoughts not based on facts or personal experience specifically when American “differences” are brought to the fore. We praise individuality in this nation. But to bring so many of those individuals together; to hear each other’s side of the story and not judge, but accept them each for who and where they are, is quite an adventure. A Seat at the Table is doing just that: Taking a chance on understanding one another better than we have in the past.
This year’s “Seat …” kicks off later this month with a free screening of the movie “Till”, and a discussion to follow in February during the first “Seat …” meeting of the new year. The discussion will focus on American justice and how it affects people of color. A guest speaker will be announced at a later date. As usual, all are welcome to attend.
Healthy Dreamers of Wakulla
Are you couch surfing (sleeping on numerous couches in friends’ homes, day to day, week to week)? If so, you may be a minority. Having a hard time getting from one doctor’s appointment to the other because you don’t have a car, gas money, or internet service to do the appointment online? You may be a minority. Are you sitting in a food line, many cars deep, at the local church because you can’t afford to buy your own food? You may be a minority. Maybe you’re a veteran that has served their country faithfully, but can’t find a way to speak with a professional about your health concerns or mental traumas affecting the way you function daily. You may be a minority. The list goes on.
April of last year, Palaver Tree took on a partnership with D.O.H. Wakulla County (Department of Health). That month kicked-off our first “Heart Healthy” event and, afterward, a series of meetings and forums to discuss minority health disparities affecting seniors, those living with disabilities, and African-Americans in Wakulla.
Monthly meetings and activities for this group titled Healthy Dreamers of Wakulla will continue from January through June of this year, beginning with their “Brand New” health fair on Monday, Jan. 16 (MLK Day), at the Palaver Tree. A number of organizations are scheduled to attend and offer tools and information on how to balance both your physical and mental well being in the new year. The event is free and open to the public. There will also be a free screening of the film “The Whale” (directed by Darren Aronofsky), with a talkback to follow.
For all event dates and times visit www.palavertreetheater.org, or visit our Facebook page for updates.
Log In
