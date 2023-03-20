The Revolutionary War began in 1775 and ended in 1783. It spanned over 8 years (101 months). During that time, many American soldiers received little to no pay for their military service.
After the war ended, Congress could not satisfy the nation’s war debts, including soldiers’ back pay. Chronically short of funds, the federal government caused runaway inflation by over-circulating worthless paper money. Farmers were hit hard, and many lost their farms to foreclosures.
In 1786-1787, armed mobs looted stores in rural Massachusetts. In January 1787, Daniel Shays lead 1,500 rebels in an attack on the armory in Springfield, Massachusetts. These rebels intended to seize its weaponry and overthrow the state’s government. The federal government was unable to muster any military response. Instead, a privately funded state militia squashed Shays’ Rebellion.
In May 1787, the Constitutional Convention met in Philadelphia. There, our Founders proposed scrapping the Articles of Confederation and replacing it with a new federal government under a constitution.
Having been ratified by Congress and the legislatures of all 13 states, the Articles of Confederation could only be dissolved by unanimous consent. Lacking unanimity, the Constitutional Convention baldly asserted that the Constitution would take effect if ratified by Congress and at least nine states. Even so, everyone feared that anything short of a ratification by all 13 states would result in anarchy.
The Federalists, led by George Washington and Alexander Hamilton, wanted to empower the federal government to raise taxes, satisfy the war debts, and regulate commerce. They supported ratifying the Constitution.
The Anti-Federalists, led by Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe, did not want to strengthen the federal government. They believed doing so would be at the expense of the people and the sovereign states. Anti-Federalists opposed ratifying the Constitution.
The Federalists believed the proposed Constitution would provide a strong and flexible government that would adequately protect the people’s rights. They argued against adding amendments because the new federal government’s powers would already be limited to those specifically delegated to it by the people.
The Anti-Federalists could not raise enough support to save the Articles of Confederation. Likewise, they could not sway enough state legislatures to scuttle ratification of the Constitution by at least nine states. However, they could generate enough opposition to prevent its unanimous ratification by all 13 states. This clout turned out to be just enough leverage to negotiate a compromise.
Anti-Federalists agreed to ratify the Constitution if it included 10 amendments, which became known as the Bill of Rights. The purpose of these amendments was to protect the people’s individual rights against tyranny and to prevent the national government from usurping the states’ sovereignty.
Even with this compromise, ratification by every state was no slam-dunk. On May 29, 1790, by a vote of 34-32, Rhode Island was the 13th and final state to ratify the Constitution, as amended. Anyone who listens to CNN or FOX news can still hear the echoes of Federalists’ and Anti-Federalists’ arguments playing out.
The Honorable J. Layne Smith is a bestselling author and public speaker. He serves as our Circuit Judge for Wakulla County.
