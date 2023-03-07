CRAWFORDVILLE — The Wakulla County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Greg James has announced plans to hold its Operation Green Light event within a two-week period, Monday through Friday, March 13 to 17, and March 20 to 24. This event is in coordination with all 67 clerk’s offices across the state.
The annual driver license reinstatement event provides customers with an opportunity to pay overdue court-ordered obligations, while saving on additional fees, sometimes up to 40 percent.
“Operation Green Light is an initiative that helps people with outstanding court-ordered financial obligations have their driving privileges restored,” said Carolyn Timmann, 2022-23 FCCC President and Martin County Clerk of Court and Comptroller. “Florida’s Clerks of Court are proud to offer these driver license reinstatement events in their local communities to help individuals clear their records and get back on the road to work, play and enjoy all Florida has to offer.”
“This year, Clerks of Court are once again going above and beyond to coordinate Operation Green Light events to help individuals with suspended driver licenses get back on the road,” said Matt Reynolds, Putnam County Clerk of Court and Comptroller and FCCC 2023 Operation Green Light Workgroup Chair. “To help make this life-changing initiative as successful as possible, we encourage fellow constitutional officers, agencies, and community leaders to get involved and help spread the word about the upcoming window for this time-sensitive offering. For potential participants, mark your calendars and continue to check the FCCC website for the full schedule of events throughout the state.”
“We have assisted 78 Wakulla citizens get their driving privileges back over the last two years and collected $29,483 in past due court fees” said Greg James.
“We will extend our office hours for one additional hour to be sure we can help everyone who may have difficulty getting to our office before 4 p.m.; our court office hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during this two-week event.”
Visit www.flclerks.com/page/GreenLight to learn more about the 2023 Operation Green Light events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.