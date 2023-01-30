NWF Health Network (NWFHN) has announced Marcia Mathis, a Wakulla County resident, as the company’s newly appointed Faith Liaison.
The purpose of this new position is to dedicate and direct resources in support of Gove. Ron DeSantis’ Faith and Community-Based Initiative. As Faith Liaison, Mathis will work hand-in-hand with faith-based organizations in support of the families and children served by NWFHN across 18 counties in the Florida Panhandle.
“We proudly stand with Governor and First Lady DeSantis in dedicating a full-time position to enhance our faith-based services in order to better address the needs of the children and families we serve in our 18-county region,” said NWF Health Network CEO Mike Watkins. “Mathis’s dedication to the work of enhancing child protection and behavioral health services, coupled with her own personal commitment to her faith, makes her perfectly suited for this important role.”
The goals of the governor’s council are to enlist, enable, empower and expand the work of volunteer faith-based and community-based organizations and serves as the primary point of contact for faith-based institutions and community organizations in Florida.
“Faith-based partners play a crucial role in our communities and having their support and inspiration will reap great rewards for all involved this side of Heaven,” said Mathis. “I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of NWF Health Network and to be able to serve children and families in this capacity.”
Mathis has worked for the past five years as NWF Health’s Community Engagement and Communications Director. Prior to that, she served in various capacities with the Florida Legislature for more than two decades. She attended Liberty University, lives in Wakulla County, and attends River of Life Church where she volunteers in the Children’s Ministry.
NWF Health Network is a private not-for-profit organization that serves as the Network Management agency for child protection and behavioral health services across 18 counties in Northwest Florida. The organization has established relationships with more than 100 current faith-based organizations throughout the region and in partnership with the vast network of providers/partners under the NWF umbrella.
