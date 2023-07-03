The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners will conduct a Special Meeting and Closed Attorney-Client Executive Session at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 17 in the County Commission Chambers located at 29 Arran Road, Suite 101, Crawfordville, for the purpose of discussing pending litigation regarding the following case: Fults v. Wakulla County, Florida, Case No. 4:22-cv-00254-MW-MAF (US District Court for the Northern District of Florida). After the Special Meeting is convened, the Board will go into closed executive session pursuant to section 286.011(8), Florida Statutes.
The discussions in this attorney-client executive session shall be confined to settlement negotiations and/or strategy related to litigation expenditures with respect to the above-described case. In attendance at this meeting will be Commission Chair Ralph Thomas, Commissioner Quincee Messersmith, Commissioner Chuck Hess, Commissioner Mike Kemp, Commissioner Fred Nichols, County Administrator David Edwards, County Attorney Heather Encinosa, Special Counsel Jason Taylor, and a certified court reporter. The executive session will last approximately 1 hour.
Following the closed session, the Board will reconvene in open session so that the Chair may announce the termination of the executive session and the Board may consider general issues relating to the pending litigation. If you have any questions, please contact Jessica Welch at (850) 926-0919 or jwelch@mywakulla.com
If a person decides to appeal any decision made by the board, agency, or commission with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, he or she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he or she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
Persons with a disability needing a special accommodation should contact the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Office at least two (2) business days prior to the meeting at (850) 926-0919; Hearing & Voice Impaired at 1-800-955-8771; or email at ADARequest@mywakulla.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.