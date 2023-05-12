The Small Business Administration of North Florida – Small Business Development Center, recognized the North Florida Learning Center as the “Small Business Start Up of the Year” on Thursday, May 4, at the Florida State University Turnball Center.
“It is so humbling, and I’m so honored to receive this award from the Small Business Development Center. I am so proud of my tutors, as they’ve worked so hard to assist our students,” said Dr. Jennifer Phillips.
The North Florida Learning Center is a K-12 academic tutoring and test-prep center for homeschool, private, and public-school students. Owner and operator, Dr. Phillips opened the Center in November of 2021.
The Center has two programs – “Homework Help,” which is where students can obtain assistance with certain topics and subjects, and the “Deep Dive Diagnostic” program. The Deep Dive Diagnostic program is where Dr. Phillips and her team work to develop an “Individual Academic Plan” based off collected data pertaining to the students’ skills and abilities. This differs from the “Individual Education Plan” a school may create, as the IAP allows the Center to identify what elements the student is missing, and how to fill in those gaps.
Dr. Phillips estimates approximately 50 students have benefited from the services she’s offered at North Florida Learning Center since 2021.
