Last week I had the opportunity to be a judge for the North Florida Fair.
I was in good company, because the familiar faces I saw when I arrived at the 4-H building included Al Pasini, the Martins from Sopchoppy, and Rachel Pienta, the 4-H Youth Development Agent for Wakulla County. She is the one who included me in the invitation for judges.
This was a very exciting opportunity for me because I think fairs are great – not as much for the midway rides, live entertainment and candied apples as the exhibits of everything from fancy chickens and cows to canned goods, quilts, photography, poetry and LEGOS (aka “architectural models”).
I was among a group of judges tasked with awarding ribbons to children’s crafts. Of course looking at all the kids’ creations brought back memories of my own childhood “masterpieces”
I worked on, with varying degrees of skill, and it made me happy to see that, thanks to programs such as 4-H, kids still have the opportunity to develop a lot of skills, grow their creativity and still have fun.
One project we saw several examples of was a “horse” figure made of small pots, all glued together and painted. Some kids focused on having the horse’s mane and tail appear more elaborate, with yarn or feathers; others painted more detail on the faces. One child fashioned ears for it out of pipe cleaners. Another seemed really concerned with taking care of the horse, including a tiny separate bucket painted blue inside so it could have a nice drink.
They had the opportunity to be creative and still follow the basic instructions on how to connect the little pots so they actually looked horse-like.
If you haven’t been to the fair this year to see these and other creations, you still have time.
The fair continues through Sunday, Nov. 13. Gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10; and at noon Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Bring plenty of cash for snacks, souvenirs and midway rides.
For information on fair specials, visit https://northfloridafair.com/ ticket-specials/
