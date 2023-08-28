Nominations open for Unity in the Community

The Ecclesia Outreach Ministry. Inc. and Community Partners will present Unity in the Community: Celebrating the Heart of Wakulla County. Nominations will be received during the month of August and winners will be announced on Sept. 9, at the Wakulla Community Center.

Nominate individuals, businesses, organizations, social service organizations, community leaders, public servants or groups who embody the Heart of Wakulla County. Your nominee should demonstrate a heart for people, acts of kindness, strong leadership, a history of giving back or assisting those in need and a love for our community.

For follow up purposes, please send your name, phone #, email address, name of nominee, phone # of nominee, and the reason for nomination (please limit to 500 words or less).

Nominations can be mailed to Post Office Box 7161, Tallahassee, Florida 32314 or emailed to renita7531@aol.com All nominations must be postmarked by August 31, 2022 to be considered. Nominees and those receiving awards will be announced Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Wakulla One Stop Community Center.

The Rev. Renita Dixon

Katherine Lilly can be reached at klilly@thewakullanews.com.

