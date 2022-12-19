No place like home for Christmas

With Christmas just a few days away, I want to wish readers all the promise this holiday holds – time with family and friends, a few youngsters to spoil with an abundance of gifts, a renewal of faith in the meaning in all the sacred carols, opportunities to join in the celebration even if it’s as simple as driving around one evening to look at homes lit up for Christmas, and plenty of feasting (with a plan in place to return to a more balanced diet after Jan. 1).
My celebration will be low-key this year, but I expect it will be better than last year when bad weather in the Northwest kept me from home and in a motel in Jerome, Idaho, for Christmas Day.
Don’t get me wrong: It was a blessing to be able to find a room instead of staying another night at a truck stop. And even at the truck stop, a group of locals from a trucking company were stationed at the professional driver’s entrance on Christmas Eve, handing out Christmas goodie bags, including some homemade sweets, toiletry items and a little canvas bag to carry it all in.
Next day my co-driver and I tried to get back on I-84, but interesting driving conditions soon changed our plans, so we returned to Jerome to find a room. I spent Christmas Day in the comfort of the room watching “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story,” ordering a prime rib dinner from a local restaurant through Door Dash, and talking to family on the phone.
So yes it wasn’t my first choice, but it wasn’t terrible. I also had the opportunity to see spectacular scenery along the way.
This year I am celebrating the opportunity to be home, though Stephen is still on the road. I plan to try a new monkey-bread recipe for breakfast, and cook some ribs in the slow cooker to pair with some mac and cheese (at the teenager’s request) for dinner. Afterward we’re going to watch “Elf” wearing ridiculous matching pajamas, drink hot chocolate and maybe drive around to see some Christmas lights.
Somewhere between now and Christmas I would like to squeeze in some film version of “A Christmas Carol” because it’s not Christmas until Tiny Tim says, “God bless us, every one!”
