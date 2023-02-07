January has been a busy month for the chamber in membership growth, events, and planning the year ahead. I couldn’t be more excited for what this year has in store for our members.
In January, we added new members Lena Terrell with Integrity Healthcare and Training Solutions; Briana Holley with Southern Oaks Real Estate; Brandon McGee with Rockstar Bin Cleaning; Eli Gerrell with Emerald Coast Striping; Melissa Hines with Sweet Magnolia Inn; Dave Marker and Kayla Palmer with Timber and Tides Real Estate; Candi Cone with Dentistry By The Sea – NAK Panacea; Leigh Anne Batt with Barineau Heating and Air; Kathrine Truelove with ktcreative, LLC; Shadrach Hines with Sweet Magnolia General Store and More; Brook Hines with Sign Gypsies of Wakulla and Big Bend; and Hayley Mahaffey and Lauralyn Hudgins with Wakulla Dance Academy. This brings our total to 12 new members so far this year! We had one Ribbon Cuttings/Grand Opening in January – Integrity Healthcare and Training Solutions.
We had a great turnout for our Installation of Officers and Directors Banquet. Thank you to all who had a hand in making the event a success, including: Sherlock Springs, The Kast Net, Amazing Business Solutions, Judge Brian Miller and our Events chair Mary Wallace. At this event the President’s Award was given to our very own Petra Shuff, by 2022’s outgoing president Greg James. He couldn’t have chosen a more deserving recipient for this award. Pictures of our 2023 Board of Directors can be found on our website, and check out our Facebook page for photos from the event.
In February we will start our “Loving Local” campaign in support of shopping local. Be on the lookout for those posts, and there might be a fun contest or two to show some love! Shopping locally shouldn’t be something we just strive to do around the holiday season. Our local businesses are the ones sponsoring kids sports teams and donating to different causes in our community, and I can’t think of a better way to say thank you than keeping our money local and supporting the ones who support our community.
So I encourage you to shop locally this month and all the following. Let’s show some love to our local businesses!
Things to look forward to in February:
Feb. 2 – Ribbon Cutting for St. Joe Gas Company (see photo on page A2)
Feb. 9 – Ribbon Cutting for Timber and Tides Real Estate
Feb. 11 – Valentine’s Day Parade and Festival
Feb. 18 – Wakulla Horseman’s Association Club Show
Big Bend Hospice Volunteer Orientation
Moose Lodge Murder Mystery Dinner
Friends of the Library Mardi Gras Ball
Feb. 23 – Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening of English Financial.
On the Chamber website you can find times and locations for these events: https://wakullacounty chamber.com/event/
As always, a list of our members, services and products they provide on our website at https://wakullacountychamber.com/. Our 2022 Wakulla County Chamber Business Directory was released in May and is available at several Chamber businesses and at the Chamber office.
Call the Chamber office at 850-926-1848 or send an email to info@wakulla countychamber.com to get your paper or electronic copy today.
We also want to thank all of our sponsors who made the directory possible this year.
Heather Bryan is executive director of the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce.
