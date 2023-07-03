As of July 1, 2023, a new gun law has taken effect in Florida, allowing for permitless carry of concealed weapons. However, it is essential to clear up any misconceptions or misinformation surrounding this law to ensure responsible gun ownership. Here are some key facts about the new legislation that you can share with your friends and family in Wakulla County.
First and foremost, it’s crucial to note that the new law does not permit open carry. Open carry of firearms remains illegal in Florida under most circumstances. The focus of this law is specifically on the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit.
It’s important to understand that the new law does not alter the regulations regarding who can purchase a firearm, the waiting period to purchase a firearm, or where you can carry a gun. These aspects remain unchanged. The existing criteria to carry a concealed firearm are the same as those for obtaining a permit. Eligibility includes being a U.S. citizen who is at least 21 years old, having no felony convictions, and not possessing any other disqualifying conditions.
When carrying a concealed firearm, it is imperative to possess valid identification and be prepared to present it to law enforcement upon request. This requirement remains in effect under the new law. Cooperation with law enforcement and adherence to their instructions is crucial to ensure a safe and responsible environment for all.
It’s important to reiterate that the new law does not modify the locations where you can carry a firearm. Carrying a firearm is still prohibited in areas where private businesses or property owners have explicitly forbidden them. Additionally, specific locations outlined in 790.06 of the Florida Statutes, such as schools, colleges, universities, bars, courthouses, and government buildings, remain off-limits for carrying firearms.
While the new law brings changes to the landscape of gun ownership in Florida, it is essential to stay informed and educated about its provisions. By sharing this information with your friends and family in Wakulla County, you can contribute to promoting responsible gun ownership within our community.
As responsible citizens, it is crucial to prioritize safety, respect private property rights, and comply with existing regulations to maintain the security and well-being of our community.
