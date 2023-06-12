Thank you for your participation in Florida’s recreational fishing data collection program by signing up for the State Reef Fish Survey. With the summer fishing season in full swing, this serves as a reminder about a recent rule change that took effect on April 1, 2023. This rule change requires anglers to have a venting tool or descending device rigged and ready for use when targeting reef fish from a vessel, including catch and release, in state waters. State waters extend from shore to 3 nautical miles on the Atlantic coast and from shore to 9 nautical miles on the Gulf coast. In state waters, reef fish species include groupers, snappers, amberjacks, gray triggerfish, red porgy, sea bass, hogfish and tilefish.
The goal of this rule is to help increase the survivability of reef fish species that commonly experience, barotrauma; a pressure related injury. The signs of these injuries include the stomach protruding out of the mouth, bulging eyes, bloated belly, distended intestines and inability to swim down independently.
If you will be targeting these species from a vessel, please remember to have either a descending device or venting tool rigged and ready to go. As a friendly reminder, these tools are also required in adjacent federal waters when fishing for reef fish. In the Gulf, a descending device or venting tool must be rigged and ready to use on board a vessel. In the Atlantic, a descending device must be on board and readily available.
This information may be useful as you prepare for your time on the water.
The recreational harvest of gray triggerfish in Gulf of Mexico state and federal waters closes June 1 and will remain closed through July 31, reopening from Aug. 1 to Dec. 31. Seasonal harvest closures help conserve Florida’s valuable gray triggerfish populations and improve these fisheries for the future.
The recreational harvest of snook in Atlantic state and federal waters will close June 1 and will reopen on Sept. 1, 2023. This seasonal harvest closure occurs during peak snook spawning in the Atlantic and is a management tool that helps to conserve Florida’s prized snook populations for anglers today and for generations to come.
The 2023 recreational bay scallop season in the Fenholloway River through the Suwannee River Zone opens June 15 and will remain open through Labor Day (Sept. 4). This includes all state waters in Dixie County, a portion of Taylor County, the towns of Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee and a small portion of Levy County.
The daily bag limit from June 15-30 in this area is 1 gallon of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 cup shucked bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 5 gallons whole or 2 pints (4 cups) shucked bay scallop meat per vessel.
From July 1 through Labor Day in this area, and for the duration of the open season in other areas, regular bag and vessel limits apply. Regular season limits are 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1/2 gallon (4 pints) shucked bay scallop meat per vessel.
Throughout the season and region-wide, vessel limits do not allow an individual to exceed their personal bag limit.
Happy Fishing and Hunting!
