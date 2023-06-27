Part 2 of 2
Wakulla County will be represented at a national fishing tournament in July by two captains and three high school anglers, joined by a partner from Georgia. Captained by Johnny Sullivan, Brody Beam and Connor Crawford, both from Wakulla, fish for the Liberty County Anglers Club. Carson Falk of Wakulla and Trey Blackmon of Wilkes County, Georgia, fish for the Capital City Bass Hunters Club, and are captained by Mike Falk, Jr. They fish in the Florida Bass Nation High School Tournament Series.
The team members appreciate the support from their captains. Crawford said, “Fish with someone who is experienced, and learn as much as you can from them.”
Just like your professionals, these teams have great bass boats with electronics galore, trolling motors, power poles, 20+ rods laid out across the front with a different lure each, specialized sponsored jerseys, glasses, facemasks, hats, and all the best gear. A typical day lasts from daylight until the mid afternoon when the teams come back to weigh in their catch and post up on the weigh-in stage. Most teams fish every minute of the day, with very few breaks for food and drink.
It’s a constant run and gun from one spot to next, casting several thousand times a day in some cases. Some days, they don’t catch any at all. Other days, the fish are practically jumping in the boat. This is still fishing, after all. The limit is five bass total, and the team weighing the heaviest bag of fish wins. Most high school tournaments are on weekends, with each day having a winner. State and National Tournaments are two days, and the winners are the team with the heaviest total bag weight for both days. All fish are kept in livewells, weighed, and released alive. The teams earn points for their finishes at every tournament they fish. The higher they place, the more points they earn. Those who earn enough points during the season qualify for a statewide tournament. Beyond that, a lucky few qualify in the State Tournament to move on to fish in the National Championship.
This year, Team Crawford/Beam fished against 187 other high school bass teams, finishing high enough to qualify for the State Tournament on the famed Harris Chain of Lakes. They earned their first berth in the National Championship where they will fish against the top 400 out of 15,000 teams from across the country. Talk about a big stage. The 2023 tournament will be on the renowned Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina, July 27-29. As this was their first year fishing in the high school series, its truly a major accomplishment to make it to the highest level of high school bass fishing competition in their inaugural season.
Beam shared his secret to fishing. “Fish every chance you get, and when you can’t get out, watch videos and read articles. Learn as much as you can as often as you can.”
Team Falk/Blackmon also qualified for the National Tournament but did it in spectacular fashion by fishing in one of only four Bassmaster National open qualifiers against 258 other teams from all over the country on Lake Chickamauga in Tennessee. They didn’t just place; they won it all with a bag of 25 pounds 3 ounces. They followed that up with a second Bassmaster Open on the Red River in Natchitoches, Louisiana, where they finished 10th, making them double qualified for the National Tournament.
What’s even more spectacular is that the win in Tennessee qualified Team Falk/Blackmon to fish alongside the professionals of the Bassmaster Elite Series later this year in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Grand Lake. Only eight high school teams in the entire country qualified. They will fish alongside the best bass fishermen in the world, weigh in on the same stage, share the same spotlight, and get a behind-the-scenes look at what being a pro at the highest level is like. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for most bass fishermen. Congratulations to the boys, their captain, and their families. All worked extra hard for this special opportunity.
Boats, trailers, hotels, tackle, and entry fees add up, and these teams sport some of the coolest shirts around, decked out with local sponsors who support the team through donations and sponsorships. Without local support, opportunities like these wouldn’t be available. You can follow and support Team Crawford/Beam on Facebook @LC Anglers Team Crawford/Beam. You can follow Carson Falk on Instagram @carson_is_fishing. For sponsorship opportunities, reach out to Kyle Crawford at 850-591-4958 or Laurie Falk at 850-528-7610. The most important thing to providing opportunities is to actually take a kid fishing, but sponsoring/donating is a very close second. Plus, it’s nice to see your logo and name on the boys’ jerseys when they post pictures of all their winning fish.
Carson Falk, who has been tournament fishing since 8th grade, offers this advice for younger anglers, “Determination is the key. Surround yourself with fishing. Stay positive, and always wear a life jacket.”
A list of local clubs that are open to area youth anglers can be found at www.Floridafederation nation.com/northwest -region-clubs along with contact information.
