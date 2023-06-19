Part 1 of 2
For those of you who haven’t been following along on social media lately, Wakulla County is home to some of the best youth bass fishermen in the state. Bass fishing has always been a popular sport, and nearly everyone knows that there are professional bass fishing tournaments like the Bassmaster Elite Series and the Major League Fishing Tour, with TV contracts, big money sponsorships, and world class fisherman. In fact, our area even hosts some of the biggest tournaments in the country in nearby Lake Seminole where you can see the world’s best anglers in person. But did you know that right here in Wakulla County we have some youth anglers that are part of fishing teams being recognized on the state and national level?
Brody Beam and Connor Crawford, both from Wakulla, fish for the Liberty County Anglers Club, and Carson Falk of Wakulla and Trey Blackmon of Wilkes County, GA, fish for the Capital City Bass Hunters Club. (Wakulla does not have its own bass fishing club, but that’s a story for another article). They fish in the Florida Bass Nation High School Tournament Series. This season, they have fished the Winter Haven Chain of lakes, St. Johns River, Lake Okeechobee, Lake Seminole, the Harris Chain of lakes, the Red River in Louisiana, and Lake Chickamauga in Tennessee, all of which host big-time professional bass tournaments.
These boys fish together as a team on the same boat, but one of the unique features of these bass tournaments is that, in high school, each team also includes a volunteer boat driver and captain. These volunteers take the boys to tournaments, pre-fish the spots for one to two days before the tournament, and then wake up bright and early on tourney days to spend their weekend guiding their youth anglers to success. In other sports, these would be called coaches, but because this is fishing, these guys get the title of Captain. For the Crawford/Beam Team, Johnny Sullivan is the gracious Captain who makes this all possible. For team Falk/Blackmon, Carson’s father, Mike Falk, Jr., of Mike’s Marine Supply in Panacea, is their primary Captain.
What’s tournament day like for these boys? Picture this: it’s cracking light, just breaking day, and the launch area is covered with 120 to 150 boats (a typical amount for one of these tournaments), all decked out and ready to throttle down toward their first spot of the day. Headlights, running lights, courtesy lights, anchor lights, and phone flashes, of all colors and shapes are twinkling off the water making it look like an early-morning Christmas parade. The excitement and anticipation feels like Christmas morning, too. If you didn’t know any better and didn’t notice the somewhat smaller fishermen in the front, you would swear it was a pro event with the same guys you see on TV.
If this sounds like something your youth anglers would be interested in, most teams fish through local fishing clubs, all of which are open to youth anglers in the area. A list of local clubs can be found at www.Floridafederationnation.com/northwest-region-clubs along with contact information. Or reach out to team mangers Crawford and Falk. They are very willing to share their knowledge and experience to help pay it forward for fellow youth anglers looking to get into what is becoming one of the most popular and fastest-growing outdoor sports.
My advice? Check out this new fishing opportunity, and consider giving it a shot. If nothing else, it’s a great way to spend quality time with your family and friends. Get outside, and anytime you get a chance, take a kid fishing. There are kids everywhere hoping for the chance to go. Pay forward the debt you owe to the person who took the time to teach you.
