Nathan Haines of Crawfordville, graduated from Georgia College & State University.
Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for their achievement in the 2023 spring semester.
Congratulations!
Georgia College & State University is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.