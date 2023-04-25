When I was too young to remember, my paternal grandparents had a house built just around the block. Though the house is nothing extravagant, they were proud of the house they spent their hard-earned money on. They enjoyed working out in the yard, mowing and gardening. They planted crepe myrtles and tea olive trees. I can remember being a little girl, and my grandfather riding me around in the yard-cart he pulled behind the mower. He was obsessed with trains so that was his opportunity to play “conductor.”
Again, the house wasn’t big, but the front room always seemed larger than it was because of the cathedral ceilings. The inside was always so bright, orderly and clean. The wallpaper in the kitchen had little blue love birds and hearts all over. The cabinets were real wood. I’d take naps on the strangely textured carpet that was made of mixed white and blue fibers. When standing up, it almost appeared as white with a light blue tint but I’ve still never seen carpet like that anywhere else.
When they built the house, they had some additions and adjustments made with the builder. The wood cabinets were one, in place of the standard particle board cabinets the builder offered. They had a screened in porch with a concrete slab added to the back. They even requested to flip the whole house so the garage would catch the brunt of the Florida sun in the dead of summer instead of the bedrooms. I’m sure their wallet thanked them for that when it came to paying the electric bill.
After my grandfather, grandmother, and dad passed, I inherited the house. It was 2020 and though more than 25 years had passed, the house still had the same ole’ weird carpet and lovebird wallpaper. With it desperately needing a new coat of paint and updates, it was time to get to work.
I spent a year renovating my grandparents’ house with the help of my mom. We ripped out the old weird carpet, painted from ceiling to floor, refinished countertops, replaced light fixtures, doorknobs, door hinges, the ceiling fans, the toilet seals. We tiled the whole house ourselves (I have terrible allergies, but I love my two cats and my dog, so I wanted to steer clear of carpet). We replaced the kitchen sink, the bathroom sink, and changed out the window in the front door. My mom gave me a stainless-steel oven and dishwasher, and I bought a new refrigerator. As you might be able to imagine, it took a good bit of time, energy, and money. There was a lot of trial and error and frustration and just wishing the renovation would just be done.
After moving in, there was more that needed to be done. The water heater went out and had to be replaced. I had to hire a pest control company to remove a nest of baby squirrels from the soffit of my roof (that’s a whole story in itself). I spent a good chunk of change having unhealthy pines taken out of the yard, and another chunk on a fence.
If there’s anything I’ve learned being three years into this home ownership journey, it’s this – It’s never actually done. As soon as you think it is, think again. While trying to get the inside in good working order, the outside needs attention. As soon as the outside looks good, something else will require your attention. Something can always be cleaned, pressure-washed, mowed, organized, or fixed.
While it takes a lot of effort, hard work really does pay off. Remember how I mentioned my grandparents planted those crepe myrtles? They planted two at the end of the driveway – one on either side. The crepe myrtles were two-foot-high little bushes, back 25 years ago. They’ve grown into such beautiful trees that bloom so vibrantly every summer. Whenever I pull into my driveway now, the crepe myrtle trees remind me of my grandparents and it’s like they’re saying “Welcome Home!”
