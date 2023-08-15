The Florida Wild Mammal Association’s inaugural Music Bingo Fundraiser was a success. With a full house at 30 Palms Event Venue, there were folks singing and dancing along with country classics, while hoping to hear their BINGO-winning song played.

Sponsors for the event included 30 Palms Event Venue, WIP Realty, Barnes Spirits, Beach Trader, Trident Restaurant, and The Seineyard Rock Landing, along with Music Bingo DJ, Tim Griffith. The next Music BINGO to benefit FWMA will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, with a different musical theme.

