The Florida Wild Mammal Association’s inaugural Music Bingo Fundraiser was a success. With a full house at 30 Palms Event Venue, there were folks singing and dancing along with country classics, while hoping to hear their BINGO-winning song played.
Sponsors for the event included 30 Palms Event Venue, WIP Realty, Barnes Spirits, Beach Trader, Trident Restaurant, and The Seineyard Rock Landing, along with Music Bingo DJ, Tim Griffith. The next Music BINGO to benefit FWMA will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, with a different musical theme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.