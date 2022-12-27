A jury delivered a guilty verdict for Edward McNeil Harris Jr. after a two-day trial that ended Dec. 21 in Wakulla County Judge Layne Smith’s courtroom for the murder of 31-year-old Brittany Steier. He was found guilty of all charges: first-degree murder, child neglect, fleeing law enforcement in a high-speed chase, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Harris murdered Steier, the mother of two of his children, on July 18, 2020. According to information provided by State Attorney Jack Campbell, an eyewitness to the murder testified that after Steier came to Harris’s house to pick up their two children, he picked up a firearm and fired it at her. She was holding her 1-year-old daughter on her hip when Harris shot Steier, and when law enforcement arrived, the child was covered in her mother’s blood.
According to arrest information provided by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responding to a reported shooting at a home on Hill Green Road in Crawfordville found the body and encountered Harris leaving the scene in a vehicle. When they tried to stop him, he fled but was stopped and arrested on Spring Creek Highway south of the intersection of Shadeville Road. Harris was 33.
According to Campbell’s press release, the high-speed chase reached speeds of up to 100 mph through Crawfordville and ran one vehicle off the road.
Harris was given a mandatory life sentence with three consecutive 15-year sentences.
Due to Marsy’s Law, Steier’s name was not released by Campbell or the sheriff’s office, but it has been widely reported in other media.
