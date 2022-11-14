Sopchoppy’s Oyster and Mullet Festival, “Shells & Tails,” drew crowds Saturday to Sopchoppy Depot Park.
Nancy Paul, one of the festival organizers, estimated that more than 6,000 people came to the event, drawing visitors from as far as Jacksonville and Thomasville, Georgia.
Highlights included a mullet toss contest, a mullet hair contest, food trucks, arts and crafters vendors, and children’s activities.
Paul said the festival is a celebration of local heritage, harkening back to the time when local salt mullet was shipped by railroad up north, and wild oysters were harvested in local waters. These days, she said oyster farmers raise oysters in the bay, blending technology and tradition.
Paul praised Kinsey Miller, the county’s public information officer and tourist development coordinator, for his help.
“We had over 60 crafts vendors and eight food vendors,” she said, noting that one food vendor sold raw oysters and fresh mullet plates exclusively.
Live music also kept the crowd entertained, including Rockulla Music in the morning, followed by a gospel group, then Funky Taters in the afternoon, and a reggae band closing out the event.
Paul said Wyatt Ayers won the mullet toss, and 11-year-old Hank Johnson won the mullet hairdo contest.
Proceeds from the festival, which is a Discover Sopchoppy event, will support the organization’s projects such as working with the City of Sopchoppy on developing the parking lot at the old Mom’s Restaurant to be a more tourist-friendly public parking site, and Friends of the Sopchoppy River’s plans to have a kayak launch built on Rose Street for kayakers on the Sopchoppy River. She said Discover Sopchoppy aims to encourage and support “natural, outdoor activities in this area.”
Other members Discover Sopchoppy’s executive team include Winky Jenkins-Rice, chair, Sopchoppy Mayor Lara Edwards, and Andrea Cayson.
“We just had a lovely time,” Paul said.
