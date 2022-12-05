WCSO is happy to report that as of today missing adult Jeremy Charles Miller, 47, of Crawfordville has been located and is safe. Miller had been listed as a missing adult since September 2022.
Miller was located in Carrabelle by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on a tip received by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.
Thank you to everyone who reached out to us with tips and information regarding this case.
Last known contact with Miller was Aug. 11, according to the initial missing person report from WCSO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.