Isabella Taff has been crowned 2023 Miss Wakulla County.
Isabella is the granddaughter of Dale and Dennis Litchfield and competed in the areas of scholastic and community achievement, short essay, personal interview, personal introduction, on-stage question, evening gown and an on-stage finalist question.
Isabella also won Best Interview and was voted on by her peers as Miss Congeniality. Along with being crowned Miss Wakulla County at the pageant on Feb. 11 at Wakulla High School Auditorium, Isabella also won a $1,000 scholarship.
First Runner Up is Hailey Sandberg, Second Runner Up is Riley Davis, Third Runner Up is Emma Dykes. Hailey Sandberg also won the Scholastic and Community Achievement Award.
Mckey Nunn was crowned Jr. Miss Wakulla County. She is the daughter of Kip and Tina Nunn. 1st Runner Up is Braelyn Weeks. Second Runner Up is Cameron Byrd.
Harli Spence was crowned Young Miss Wakulla. She is the daughter of Trish Donaldson and Buddy Spence. First Runner Up is Hayleigh Blackshear.
Olivia Compton was crowned Little Miss Wakulla. She is the daughter of Jessica and Jeremy Compton. First Runner Up is Lilly Ann Smith.
Brooks Loper was crowned Tiny Miss Wakulla. She is the daughter of Bunni Calloway and Dustin Loper. First Runner Up is Emory Thomas. Second Runner Up is Aurora Noble. Third Runner Up is Lorelei Chisler.
Thank you to the Wakulla High Schools Theatre Troupe 5036 for all their assistance this year. Special thank you to our emcees Molly Jones and Tia Unsell and this year’s judges.
Thank you to all the contestants for their participation, their families, and Wakulla County for making this pageant a success.
We look forward to a great year with our 2023 Queens!
If you would like to have Miss Wakulla County attend your event, contact us at misswakullacounty@gmail.com or 850-510-4897.
