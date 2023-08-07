The high school years come with a different set of stressors, and the concerns your child has entering ninth grade will likely be different from the concerns they have entering senior year.
For youth entering the ninth grade, high school may seem intimidating. Youth have experienced the heights of eighth grade when they are the oldest in middle school. Then, ninth grade rolls around, and students are back on the lowest rungs of the school pecking order once again. Add the pressure of an environment where grades and extracurricular activities may impact a child’s future beyond the high school years, and the perfect formula for stress is created. How can parents support a newly minted high school student?
Discuss course choices with the school course catalog as a guide. The school guidance counselor can help you locate the guide if it is not available on the school website.
Determine what goals your child wants to set. Do they want to take a language, join a school club, try out for a sport?
Is your child leaning toward vocational studies? What requirements do they need to fulfill to enter a vocational program?
Setting academic and post-high school goals as early as eighth or ninth grade can help alleviate some stress in the final years of high school.
Youth in tenth and eleventh grades will either work to maintain a positive trajectory, or they will need to do self-examination to determine how to get back on a track that will get them where they want to go. Youth at this age may be considering after-school jobs or may take advantage of dual enrollment course options.
Youth entering twelfth grade, along with their families, are about to embark on an emotional roller coaster ride. High school seniors and their parents will experience a number of “last time this will happen” moments, beginning with the first day of school. The final year of high school can be bittersweet. This last year will also carry the weight of the future with it. Some youth may find themselves overwhelmed by the unknowns and the many decisions that may be facing them as they prepare for a life beyond high school. To ease some of this stress, have family discussions about the school year before classes begin. Plan on check-ins throughout the year. The emotions a student may feel in August may differ significantly from what they are feeling in February when peers begin to receive college acceptances. Possible questions to ask early in senior year:
What deadlines should we have on our calendar?
When are payments due for college applications, senior trips, cap and gown, invitations?
What parts of senior year do you want family members to experience, and what part of senior year will be just for you and your friends? This is the time to start planning for sports or band senior nights, gatherings for Homecoming or Prom, and graduation parties.
Whether you are the nervous parent of a kindergartener or the proud parent of a high school senior, the new school year will bring challenges to manage as well as opportunities to make new family memories. Planning ahead and keeping the lines of communication flowing between family members will help the school year flow more smoothly for parents and students alike.
If you are looking for new youth or volunteer activities to add to your family’s routine this school year, please mark your calendar for two upcoming events. The Annual 4-H Volunteer Meeting will be Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the Wakulla County Extension office at 84 Cedar Avenue. Doors will open at 5:30 PM, and the meeting will begin at 6 PM. The meeting includes hands-on activities and is scheduled from 6 to 8 PM. High school-age and adult volunteers are welcome. There is no cost to attend. Light refreshments will be served. Childcare will not be available that evening; this evening meeting is for teens and adults.
The Annual 4-H Open House will be held from 9 AM to 11 AM on Saturday, August 26, 2023. This is a drop-in, walk-through event. There is no charge to attend. Youth ages 5 to 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Teen volunteers are welcome to schedule volunteer hours to assist with Open House. All volunteer hours must be coordinated with 4-H staff in advance.
Additional Back-to-School Stress Management Resources
Dr. Rachel Sutz Pienta is the local Extension Agent III/4H Agent.
