The Medart School of Music will have winter recitals Dec. 10 at the Ochlockonee Bay United Methodist Church at 2780 Surf Road.
Performance times are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Come and enjoy a variety of music performed on a variety of instruments by these young musicians!
Students who attend the music school are: Logan Bramblett, Matthew Hamel, Dylan Hamel, Rayna Hamel, McKenna Sanders, Taylor Cook, Trenton Wells, Addison Wells, Logan Hand, Ruari Robinson, Sabian Jett, Lauretta Compton, Laila Francis, Legion Taylor, Ronin Taylor, Noble Holloway, Gunner Roe, Ariel Roe, Isaiah Laughton, Eliana Howard, Bay Sanders, Carter Dunn, Gary Diskerud, Fabiola Larregui, Isabella Larregui, Nina Fox, Latesha Monroe, Hannah Crook, Chandler Bechtel, Aubrey Recks, Alexis Porter, Charlie Moss, Ella Yost, Emily Chen, Grayson Van Vliet, Lulu Fenenbock, Bryson Sanders, Brooks Loper, Riley Solano, Zoe Norris, Isabella Maskell, Kara Maskell, Jacob Llyod, Emily Lloyd, Samantha Bunch, Brooks Baker, Brooklyn Ruggless, Anya Gabrialov, Jewel Morgan, Sebastian Diez-Gomez, Isabella Laughlin, Joe Miller, Liam Miller, Walker Roberts, Gabriele Kent, Graylan Lloyd, Carrah Fogle, Marlene Meeks, Mollie Robinson, Debbie Carter, Olivia Tillman.
