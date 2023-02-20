“I don’t get paid to be awesome; it’s strictly voluntary.”
Wakulla County Extension Director Samantha Kennedy had these and other words of encouragement and appreciation for the county’s Master Gardeners and other Extension volunteers at a recognition breakfast of chicken and waffles and other treats on Feb. 2 at the Extension Office in Crawfordville.
Gardener volunteers honored were: Bernita Mack, David Marker and Wendy Harley.
Returning Master Gardeners honored were: Diane Amburn, Roy Mahlberg and Kurth Fuchs.
New Master Gardeners were also officially recognized – the first class of new Master Gardeners certified since the pandemic.
Newly certified master gardeners are: Shannon Whitmore, Jenny Lorch and Ruth Jacobs.
The Master Gardener program offers training to those willing to volunteer their time and expertise to residents with questions about gardening, whether it’s a question about a rose bush or a fruit tree.
Khadejah Scott, the county’s Horticultural, Agricultural and Natural Resources agent for Wakulla County, thanked those at the meeting for their support since she started in July 2022.
The Master Gardeners and volunteers also heard a message of appreciation from Dr. Pete Vergot, the district extension director, who is based in Quincy.
