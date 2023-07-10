Living with lupus can present a variety of challenging symptoms that may be difficult to navigate and control. However, there is support available to help individuals cope with this chronic illness. Big Bend Area Health Education Center offers the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program (CDSMP), which aims to assist those dealing with lupus and other persistent health concerns.
One of the key advantages of CDSMP is that the classes are conveniently offered virtually via Zoom. This means that participants can access the program from the comfort of their own homes, eliminating the need for travel and accommodating various schedules. The July-August 2023 class schedule includes multiple sessions, providing ample opportunities for individuals to join and benefit from this program.
The CDSMP workshops are conducted weekly and span over 2.5 hours per session. These workshops create a supportive and collaborative environment, where participants can come together to learn about and discuss various tools for managing their health effectively. The program is specifically designed for adults who are dealing with chronic health conditions such as lupus, arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, anxiety, depression, and other ongoing health concerns.
Engaging in the CDSMP can yield several benefits for individuals managing lupus or other chronic illnesses. Some of these advantages include a potential decrease in pain and health distress, as well as reduced feelings of depression. Participants may also experience increased energy levels and decreased fatigue, which can greatly improve their overall quality of life. Furthermore, the program aims to enhance physical activity levels and promote better communication with healthcare professionals. This can lead to improved symptom management and health outcomes, resulting in fewer hospital visits and an overall better health status.
It is important to note that the CDSMP workshops are provided at no cost to participants. This ensures that individuals can access this valuable resource without financial barriers. Moreover, the program emphasizes a holistic approach to health, encouraging participants to adopt healthier behaviors that can positively impact their well-being.
July-August Class Schedule:
July 12: 10 a.m. to noon
July 19: 10 a.m. to noon
July 26: 10 a.m. to noon
Aug. 2: 10 a.m. to noon
Aug. 9: 10 a.m. to noon
Aug. 16: 10 a.m. to noon
