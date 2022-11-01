Twenty-five-year-old Ryan Dakota Price was arrested Oct. 19 in connection with allegations that he sexually abused a juvenile.
According to information from the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile accuses Price of sexual battery and abuse over a multiyear period. The investigation began as a DCF case and was referred to WCSO from DCF due to claims made by the juvenile in February 2021.
At the time the allegations were made, the juvenile was no longer in regular contact with the suspect. The juvenile described to investigators a prolonged pattern of abuse, most recently involving the trading of drugs for sexual acts.
According to information from WCSO, detectives conducted an investigation into the claims and developed probable cause for Price’s arrest on charges of: Sexual Assault (suspect under 18 YOA, victim under 12), Lewd or Lascivious Molestation (suspect under 18, victim under 12), and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The Wakulla News is not reporting all the charges and circumstances in this case to protect the identity of the juvenile.
