Lynn Sellers is Wakulla County Schools Employee of the Month
Lynn Sellers of Medart Elementary School is March Employee of the Month. Sellers works in Food Service at Medart Elementary School where she has been since 2009. Prior to working with the Mustangs, she briefly worked in Food Service at Shadeville Elementary School as well. Sellers began working for Wakulla County Schools as her son was a Wakulla County student and the job fit nicely with his schedule.
Sellers stated that she loves working with children and went on to say, “I really enjoy the excitement of the children on Ice Cream Fridays.”
Her supervisor Marina Mudryy congratulated Sellers and said, “Lynn is always willing to help wherever needed with a smile on her face. She is not scared to take a challenge, and she is willing to learn new things.”
Congratulations to Lynn Sellers, Wakulla County Schools March Employee of the Month.
