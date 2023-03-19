Lubbers: They're back, hungry as ever

The official calendar date for Spring 2023 was Monday, March 20. Recent cold nights and cool days aside, the forecast is for warmer weather soon to come to Wakulla County.
The evidence for this season of renewal is easy to find. Early blooming wildflowers are in flower, and a few have finished their bloom cycle for the year.
Another indication of the impending change is the return of insect activity. While most of these six-legged creatures are rated as benign to beneficial, a few can be real pests.
The most frequently recognized plant-chewing pest is the lubber species of grasshopper or as it is commonly known, “Georgia Thumper.”
Luckily only one generation of lubbers is hatched out each year. However, the large numbers hatching in spring and their voracious appetites make them a formidable garden and landscape problem.
Lubbers aggressively consume the foliage of numerous plant species. Their host range covers at least 100 species including shrubs, trees, herbaceous species and grasses.
Amaryllis, crinum lily, canna, and daylilies are among the grasshopper’s favorite food sources, and these plants are often almost completely defoliated by the voracious eaters. They are also known to eat common vegetable plants such as lettuce, beans and cabbage.
Even a lone lubber will cause extensive damage and yield reduction. Eggplant, tomato, pepper, celery, okra, and sweet corn are less likely to be eaten, but only if better choices are available.
Lubbers are often seen in areas where weeds are common, and certain weed species like Florida beggerweed and Florida pusley are favored sites where the female will leave eggs.
These insects will not limit themselves to the unwanted weeds as menu options. Once emerging from a hatching site, they quickly disperse to cultivated areas in the home landscape.
In addition to native weeds or landscape plants preferred as food, lubbers are commonly found in areas with ample water. Drainage ditches, pond edges and other catch basins supply the necessary moisture.
Plant damage during spring is very minor because of the lubber’s size. Its appetite, however, propels its rapid growth and development.
Its substantial late summer to early autumn size is a reflection of its voracious appetite, and almost any leafy material will support its destructive activities.
Damage in late summer to home vegetable gardens and ornamental shrubs is when this greedy grasshopper is noticed. The prized foliage will have a noticeably gnawed-on appearance, frequently with only stems and stubs remaining.
A cursory search will usually turn up a garishly colored lubber, almost unrecognizable from the little black grasshopper with the orange or yellow stripe.
Easy to catch with a quick hand, they are frequently dispatched by the frustrated gardener. While it may be psychologically satisfying to mash or dismember this insect miscreant, it will not undo the injury inflicted on desirable plants.
While the lubbers are little and in groups, the time is right to initiate control strategies. Aggressive action in spring will minimize damage potential to home landscapes, and budgets, later in the year.
Get started now to blunt the coming hungry horde or expect to host a garden party for gluttonous grasshoppers.
To learn more about this insect pest in Wakulla County, contact your UF/IFAS Wakulla Extension Office at 850-926-3931 or http://wakulla.ifas.ufl.edu/.
To read more stories by Les Harrison visit outdoorauthor.com and follow us on Facebook.
