After five months of construction, the Lower Bridget Boat Ramp and Kayak Launch is now open!
Located at 6527 Coastal Highway, the boat ramp has been improved to include a new two-lane concrete slab launch and a paved parking lot for better accessibility.
The improvements were funded through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Boating Improvement Program.
In addition to education and conservation efforts, the Boating Improvement Program focuses on improving boating infrastructure across the state. The FWC allocates resources to enhance public boat ramps, navigation aids, and boating access facilities.
The county and the Boating Improvement Program worked to ensure locals and visitors have safe and convenient access to the Wakulla River by making these improvements to the Lower Bridge Boat Ramp.
Stay tuned for details pertaining to the reopening ceremony!
